Neutrino Dollar Price Hits $1.01 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00025131 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00154392 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008080 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

