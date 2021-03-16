New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Trading Down 7.2% After Insider Selling

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) fell 7.2% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.77. 849,222 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 3,198,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Specifically, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $71,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,463,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,491.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 483,239 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,260. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 38.80 and a current ratio of 38.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.39% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

New Concept Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

