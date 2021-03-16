New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in New Fortress Energy were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $95,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFE opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.72. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFE shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

