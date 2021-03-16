New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Trading Up 27.4%

Shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) were up 27.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $54.11. Approximately 2,794,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average daily volume of 537,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFE shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $273,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $3,514,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the third quarter worth $6,248,000. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

