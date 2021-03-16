New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Buy

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.93.

Shares of NFE opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day moving average of $45.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. New Fortress Energy has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in New Fortress Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 38.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy infrastructure company worldwide. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver integrated turnkey energy solutions that enhance environmental stewardship and transform local industries and communities. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

