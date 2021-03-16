New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $12.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. New Residential Investment traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 51256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 854.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.07.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. New Residential Investment’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

