Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $463.83 Million

Brokerages expect Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) to report sales of $463.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.90 million and the lowest is $405.00 million. Newmark Group reported sales of $483.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Newmark Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $601.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $11.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.47%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 21,796 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Newmark Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 722,910 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Newmark Group by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 202,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, loan sales, mortgage broking and equity-raising under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

