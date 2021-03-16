News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a decrease of 29.4% from the February 11th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 810,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ NWS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.22. 512,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.68. News has a 1 year low of $7.88 and a 1 year high of $25.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.06 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Get News alerts:

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch purchased 115,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $2,984,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Corporate insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in News by 1,680.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.