News (NASDAQ:NWS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 3014 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.72.

Specifically, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch acquired 115,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,984,528.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.62.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 11.47%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,692,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,560,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of News by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,346,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,692,000 after purchasing an additional 105,680 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,022,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of News by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 732,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 236,276 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in News by 623.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 504,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 434,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

