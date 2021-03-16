Newscrypto 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.98 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 31% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last week, Newscrypto has traded up 102.5% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000663 BTC on exchanges. Newscrypto has a market cap of $35.04 million and $1.98 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto launched on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 279,990,834 coins and its circulating supply is 95,233,119 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

