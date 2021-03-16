Nexo Price Tops $2.68 (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Nexo coin can now be bought for $2.68 or 0.00004745 BTC on exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $1.50 billion and $11.40 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00049225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.41 or 0.00657165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00070756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00026080 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00035730 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

