Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.21

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $158.21 and last traded at $158.12, with a volume of 448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.13.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,092.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,348,629. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

About Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

