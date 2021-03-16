NEXT.coin Market Capitalization Achieves $965,820.37 (NEXT)

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 30% lower against the US dollar. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $965,820.37 and approximately $51,324.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $523.96 or 0.00928415 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.00342835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00028505 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000810 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011954 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002696 BTC.

About NEXT.coin

NEXT.coin is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

