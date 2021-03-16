NFT (NFT) Reaches Market Cap of $30.45 Million

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 16th. One NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00001484 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a total market capitalization of $30.45 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 129.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00456742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00061527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00070278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00567567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co

NFT Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

