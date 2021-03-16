NFTLootBox Market Capitalization Reaches $3.28 Million (LOOT)

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $3.28 million and $2.59 million worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTLootBox token can now be bought for $145.10 or 0.00256729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.21 or 0.00456871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00061897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.21 or 0.00110077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00072036 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.00563458 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC.

NFTLootBox Token Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

NFTLootBox Token Trading

