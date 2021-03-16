NFTX (NFTX) Market Cap Hits $121.58 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for approximately $274.82 or 0.00493712 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFTX has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $121.58 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $254.24 or 0.00456742 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00061527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.83 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00070278 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.93 or 0.00567567 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,400 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

