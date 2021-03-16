NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,330,000 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the February 11th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,791,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after acquiring an additional 395,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,519,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899,543 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its position in NGL Energy Partners by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 118,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NGL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.36. 7,055,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,657. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.82. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($3.24). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

