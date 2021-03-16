Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Gap Down to $1,212.50

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,212.50 ($15.84), but opened at GBX 1,175 ($15.35). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,200 ($15.68), with a volume of 9,068 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,202.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,207.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £443.63 million and a P/E ratio of 91.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Get Nichols alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a GBX 8.80 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Nichols’s payout ratio is 0.95%.

In related news, insider David Rattigan bought 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,145 ($14.96) per share, for a total transaction of £18,995.55 ($24,817.81).

Nichols Company Profile (LON:NICL)

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.