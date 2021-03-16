Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,581,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583,641 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.96% of Nielsen worth $220,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nielsen by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nielsen by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Nielsen by 33.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period.

NLSN traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.14. 36,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -63.38 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.45. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.20%.

NLSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nielsen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

