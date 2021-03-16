Night Owl Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 2.4% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $12,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 990.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $144.90. 25,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,670,334. The company has a market cap of $90.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -809.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 269,789 shares of company stock worth $38,432,479 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

