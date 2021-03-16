Night Owl Capital Management LLC Has $6.77 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 1.3% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after purchasing an additional 308,957 shares in the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,705,000 after purchasing an additional 801,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,186 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.50.

In other news, Director Bart Swanson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.45, for a total value of $736,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $736,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 77,277 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 475,564 shares of company stock worth $172,998,273. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $5.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.58. 47,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,873,200. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $416.14. The company has a market capitalization of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

