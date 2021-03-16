Night Owl Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,648 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Sprout Social accounts for about 2.1% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Night Owl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Sprout Social worth $11,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sprout Social currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Shares of SPT stock traded up $3.60 on Tuesday, reaching $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 21,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,435. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.04. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.14.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $718,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,692 shares of company stock worth $10,313,911.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

