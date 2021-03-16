Night Owl Capital Management LLC Purchases 185 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises 1.1% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group stock traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $609.38. 2,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,503. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $585.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $200.06 and a 12 month high of $626.00.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.29, for a total transaction of $5,942,871.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,751,461.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,200 shares of company stock worth $39,285,471. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

