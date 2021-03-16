Night Owl Capital Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. CoStar Group makes up approximately 1.6% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CoStar Group news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $844.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,434. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $871.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $869.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 112.46 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $500.24 and a 52-week high of $952.76. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.98 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $979.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $904.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

