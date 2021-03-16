Night Owl Capital Management LLC Sells 36,079 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Night Owl Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 40.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,079 shares during the quarter. Atlassian comprises 2.4% of Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Night Owl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 330.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.68. 19,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,677. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $110.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.53 and a 200 day moving average of $215.31. The stock has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of -130.73, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Atlassian from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

