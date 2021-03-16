NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $167.00 at Pivotal Research

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NKE. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NIKE from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.69.

NKE stock opened at $144.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $228.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.54. NIKE has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $2,843,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,548,550. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 915,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,139,000 after acquiring an additional 57,785 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in NIKE by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,574 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,149 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $4,074,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

