Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) dropped 7.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.60 and last traded at $15.85. Approximately 14,341,491 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 14,227,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Nikola in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on Nikola in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nikola news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 552,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $7,999,997.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Nikola by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nikola by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation provides integrated zero-emissions transportation solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

