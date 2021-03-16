Nimiq Price Hits $0.0093 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $69.27 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,736.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,774.25 or 0.03183265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.47 or 0.00354291 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $523.12 or 0.00938562 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.39 or 0.00413359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.11 or 0.00346461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00244942 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00021903 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,167,706,150 coins and its circulating supply is 7,423,956,150 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

