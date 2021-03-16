Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 16th. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $79,478.92 and $44.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000147 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 50.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 79.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.