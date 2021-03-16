NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings. NN reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. NN had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. The business had revenue of $119.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.41 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NNBR opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $352.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.35. NN has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $8.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in NN by 464.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 297.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NN in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision solutions, components, and assemblies for the medical, aerospace and defense, electrical, automotive, and general industrial markets. It operates through Life Sciences, Mobile Solutions, and Power Solutions segments. The Life Sciences segment designs and manufactures a range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices, such as surgical knives, bioresorbable implants, surgical staples, cases and trays, orthopaedic implants and tools, laparoscopic devices, and drug delivery devices for the orthopaedics and medical/surgical end markets.

