Noel Quinn Sells 10,107 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Stock

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) insider Noel Quinn sold 10,107 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £42,954.75 ($56,120.66).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 424 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £86.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 523 ($6.83). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 414.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 370.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HSBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investec cut shares of HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 417.86 ($5.46).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

