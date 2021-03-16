NOIA Network (NOIA) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.90 Million

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NOIA Network has traded up 74% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00050234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.09 or 0.00661679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00071478 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

NOIA Network Coin Profile

NOIA Network (NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 coins. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.