Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.87 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) to post $5.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.78 billion. Nokia reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Nokia will report full-year sales of $25.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.49 billion to $26.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $26.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.23 billion to $26.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nokia by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Nokia by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Nokia by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its position in Nokia by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 15,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nokia by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.07. Nokia has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.