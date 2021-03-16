Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.09 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,752 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $21,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Booking by 13.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in Booking by 2,327.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,099,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,705,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,439.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,200.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,005.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.93 billion, a PE ratio of 73.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,450.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,188.11.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

