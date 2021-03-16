Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $21.27 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $21,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCO opened at $297.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.58 and a 200-day moving average of $280.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

