Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $31.41 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after acquiring an additional 496,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after acquiring an additional 110,617 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,224,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,103,586,000 after acquiring an additional 53,696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,010,798,000 after acquiring an additional 80,105 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Accenture by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,122,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $554,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $266.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $254.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.61. The company has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Accenture to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.08.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 986 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $252,208.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 27,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,754.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.