Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,912 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,912 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $22,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $166.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

