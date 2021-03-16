Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 16,467 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 16,467 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.22% of Lear worth $21,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $1,574,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lear by 281.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 134,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,455,000 after purchasing an additional 99,548 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Lear by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $189.54 on Tuesday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $189.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.58 and its 200 day moving average is $145.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

