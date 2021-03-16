Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 8,066 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,370,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,547,000 after buying an additional 611,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 55.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,762,000 after buying an additional 467,671 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAT opened at $230.74 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $125.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $205.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.45.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

