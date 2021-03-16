Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMEHF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the February 11th total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NMEHF remained flat at $$21.89 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.89 and its 200 day moving average is $20.57. Nomura Real Estate has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

About Nomura Real Estate

Nomura Real Estate Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate company in Japan and internationally. The company develops, leases, and manages office buildings, commercial facilities, logistics facilities, and hotels; develops and sells condominiums and houses; operates housing with services for the elderly; develops rental properties; provides Internet advertising services for housing and living assistance services; provides asset management services for real estate securitization, including REITs and private placement funds and securities funds; and provides real estate brokerage and consulting, insurance agency, and real estate information Website management services.

