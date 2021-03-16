Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09), but opened at GBX 7 ($0.09). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.08), with a volume of 7,093,359 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £18.47 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 9.69.

In other news, insider Charles Henry Gregson purchased 272,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £8,178 ($10,684.61).

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

