Norcros (LON:NXR) Shares Gap Down to $263.50

Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.44), but opened at GBX 256 ($3.34). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 258.82 ($3.38), with a volume of 8,462 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 226.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 189.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £208.85 million and a PE ratio of 65.50.

Get Norcros alerts:

In other news, insider Nick Kelsall bought 11,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($2.09) per share, with a total value of £18,044.80 ($23,575.65).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

Recommended Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Norcros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norcros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.