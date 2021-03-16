Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 304,711 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,711 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.32% of Kimberly-Clark worth $148,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.92.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.68. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

