Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 69,675 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,121 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,675 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Tesla were worth $148,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $707.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,421.57, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $760.14 and a 200 day moving average of $594.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,292,317 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.