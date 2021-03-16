Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 761,328 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,336,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 761,328 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 2.01% of Pentair worth $177,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Pentair’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

