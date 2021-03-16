Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,652 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.92% of Teradyne worth $182,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,283.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $117.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

TER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $2,116,179.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,577 shares of company stock worth $24,143,438. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

