Nordea Investment Management AB Has $136.06 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 105,903 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.34% of TE Connectivity worth $136,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $33,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $480,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 188,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,776,990,000 after acquiring an additional 253,546 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

NYSE:TEL opened at $134.38 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock worth $34,109,286. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.