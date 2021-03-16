Nordea Investment Management AB Has $149.55 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 158.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,649 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.59% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $149,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $87.34 on Tuesday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

