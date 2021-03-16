Nordea Investment Management AB Has $178.53 Million Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,660 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of MercadoLibre worth $178,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 520,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,248,000 after buying an additional 121,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MercadoLibre by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,625,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,909,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,800,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Santander upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,581.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9,882.63 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $422.22 and a 12 month high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,755.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,485.53.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

