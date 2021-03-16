Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 731,586 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731,586 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.47% of Cerner worth $112,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at $141,898,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,859,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,114,000 after purchasing an additional 959,533 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 982,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,854,000 after purchasing an additional 534,805 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.66 per share, with a total value of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CERN opened at $72.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average of $74.35. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CERN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

